Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Navarro; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas, northeast Texas, and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Navarro, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, and Wise. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains, and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * Until 7 AM CDT Thursday * Additional rainfall totals of up to 2 inches will be possible in some locations. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.alerts.weather.gov