Anderson County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta by NWS

weather.gov
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Navarro; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas, northeast Texas, and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Navarro, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, and Wise. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains, and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * Until 7 AM CDT Thursday * Additional rainfall totals of up to 2 inches will be possible in some locations. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.

alerts.weather.gov
Dallas County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Dallas The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Trinity River At McKinney affecting Collin County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Heavy rainfall to result in minor to moderate flooding along Trinity River Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River At Dallas. * Until late Wednesday night. * At 3:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 35.2 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 19.9 feet Saturday afternoon. Additional heavy rainfall may result in renewed flooding later this week. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, Some low water crossings inundated with cattle and grazing and low water areas under water.
Henderson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Navarro by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Henderson; Navarro The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Trinity River At McKinney affecting Collin County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Heavy rainfall to result in minor to moderate flooding along Trinity River Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River At Trinidad. * Until further notice or until the warning is cancelled. * At 3:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 35.4 feet. * Flood stage is 33.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 39.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 40.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along the right bank to agricultural fields and the cattle industry.
Lampasas County, TX

Special Weather Statement in Lampasas County, Texas

This storm may intensify, so closely monitor for additional information or possible warnings from the National Weather Service. — SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAMPASAS COUNTY UNTIL 1130 AM CDT... At 1052 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chappel, or 13 miles southeast of San Saba, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Lampasas and Lometa.
Dallas County, TX
Newsweek

Flash Flooding in Dallas Leaves Cars Stranded Underwater

Cars became submerged during severe flooding on Dallas highways on Sunday, as North Texas was hit with heavy storms. Areas of the northern part of Texas became flooded on Sunday afternoon and evening as heavy rain and strong winds combined, causing damage to properties and roads throughout Dallas. A tornado...
Killeen, TX

Severe storms possible Monday evening; flash flood watch continues

Heavy rain continues to be the main threat for the next several days, although strong to severe storms could move through the Killeen area this evening, the National Weather Service said Monday morning. Rain chances are 30% for Monday during the day and into the evening, according to the NWS...
Bell County, TX

Bell County tornado rated EF-0

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County tornado which occurred Sunday morning west of Troy, along Willow Grove Road, has been rated an EF-0 with max winds of 75 mph. This was tweeted by the National Weather Service Fort Worth on Monday:. Several homes along Willow Grove Road, between Moody...
Dallas, TX

Two tornadoes hit Dallas, University Park on Sunday, NWS says

DALLAS - The National Weather Service determined two tornadoes hit sites in Dallas County on Sunday afternoon. An EF-0 struck in University Park and an EF-1 hit near Northaven Road just west of Central Expressway in Dallas. The NWS said the UP tornado had winds of 75 mph and the...
Texas State

Tornado warnings issued for parts of North Texas: What to know

Showers and storms return Sunday, which starts a stormy pattern lasting most of the week. Here's what to expect. A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Ellis and Johnson counties until Ellis and Johnson County until 2:15 p.m. While the severe threat continues to be low, there's just...
Parker County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Parker, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Parker; Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Parker County in north central Texas Northwestern Tarrant County in north central Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1213 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Reno, or near Azle, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Saginaw, Azle, Eagle Mountain, Briar, Pecan Acres, Reno, Springtown, Pelican Bay and Sanctuary. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Anderson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Neches. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.5 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall to 12.4 feet and then begin rising this afternoon. It will then rise again to 13.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will fall to 12.9 feet and then begin rising Friday morning then rise again. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river.
Lampasas County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lampasas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Lampasas The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lampasas County in central Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 1057 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bend, or 13 miles southeast of San Saba, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Lampasas, Kempner and Lometa. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Killeen, TX

Killeen area under flash flood watch

The Killeen area will kick off the work week under a flash flood watch as wet weather continues to move through Bell County, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch for Bell County is in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. “For the forecast right now, it’s...
Bell County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Coryell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CORYELL AND NORTHWESTERN BELL COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1230 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Copperas Cove, moving east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Fort Hood, Nolanville and Morgan`s Point Resort.