Mike Pence’s Own Brother Opposes The Capitol Riot Commission

Talk about birds of a feather, this is a flock of birds of prey. Brian Jack was Donald Trump’s political director from the moment that he descended the escalator until his final flight on Air Force One. Do you realize how rare that track record is, in an administration which saw 75% turnover? Then Jack went to work for Brian McCarthy in the same role. McCarthy was thrilled to get the guy not only because it keeps Trump’s orbit close to him, but because, in the words of GOP conference secretary Richard Hudson, who says “I worked closely with Brian during his four years at The White House, he [Jack] served President Trump exceptionally well, knows what it takes to win Congressional races, and I’m excited he’s working with Leader Kevin McCarthy and our team that will Take Back the House.”