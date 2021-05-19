newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mike Pence’s Own Brother Opposes The Capitol Riot Commission

By Cathy Biank
worldnewsera.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.) opposes an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, even though his own brother was a central target of the mob’s fury. “Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice complete with a hand-picked jury that...

worldnewsera.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Pence
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S Capitol#Democrats#Gop Officials#The Washington Post#House#Vp#Jimbourg#American Times Film#Secret Service#Senate#Huffpost#Rep Greg Pence#Partisan Justice#Gop Leaders#Judge Nancy Pelosi#Law Enforcement Officials#Trump Supporters#Election#Rioters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

There are no Marjorie Taylor Greenes in the Democratic Party

Republicans like to deflect attention from their alarming turn toward the hard right by accusing Democrats of being the real extremists — the party of “the Green New Deal, court packing and defund[ing] the police,” in the words of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. This is a grossly deceptive framing insofar as none of these policy items has actually been endorsed by Democratic leaders.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republican congressman lashes out at GOP colleagues over ‘bogus’ attempts to rewrite history of Capitol riots

In a show of support for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riots, Republican representative Fred Upton on Sunday lashed out at his colleagues for trying to downplay the 6 January insurrection.During an interview with CNN, the Michigan Republican blasted his GOP colleagues for trying to rewrite history, attempting to explain away the significance of the historic incident where supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building in an effort to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.It comes after Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde had on Wednesday likened the Trump supporters’ breaching the Capitol to a “normal tourist visit”.Mr Upton said:...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Jan. 6 Commission to Release Final Report on Capitol Riot by End of 2021

The House Homeland Security Committee agreed Friday to form a bipartisan commission to investigate January 6 Capitol riot, the Associated Press reported. The commission must have an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, with five each. It would have subpoena power and is expected to submit a final report by December 31 as well as provide recommendations to prevent future attacks.
ProtestsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Sides clash at hearing over Capitol riot

WASHINGTON – Republicans painted Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol Jan. 6 as mostly peaceful patriots and downplayed repeatedly the violence of the day during a rancorous congressional hearing Wednesday. Democrats, meanwhile, clashed with Donald Trump's former Pentagon chief about the unprepared government response to a riot that began when...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Congress moves closer to forming 9/11-style Capitol riot commission

Congress is moving closer to forming a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with a bipartisan agreement emerging in a key House committee. The deal would create a 10-person body, with five commissioners, including the chairperson, picked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Ex-Defense Secretary Delivers Damning Takedown Of GOP Spin On U.S. Capitol Riot

Clinton-era Defense Secretary William Cohen on Friday tore into elected Republicans who are desperately trying to spin the narrative on the deadly U.S. Capitol riot. “Those members who are trying to say, ‘No big deal on Jan. 6,’ they’re trying to perform a frontal lobotomy on the American people, a side effect which is mental dullness,” Cohen, a Republican former senator for Maine, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
Congress & Courtsdarientimes.com

The Latest: Gosar defends woman killed during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on congressional testimony about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot (all times local):. Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is defending a woman who was shot and killed by the Capitol Police as she tried to break into the U.S. House chamber during the Jan. 6 insurrection, saying she was “executed.”
AdvocacyWRAL

The Latest: Miller defends military response to Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — The Latest on congressional testimony about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot (all times local):. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller says criticism about the response from the military to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection “is unfounded.”. Miller testified Wednesday at a House Oversight Committee hearing about the federal...
POTUSCNN

Former Trump officials testify on Capitol riot response

Former acting defense secretary seeks to "modify" assessment of former President Trump's role on Jan. 6. Former Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller told a House Committee Wednesday looking into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that he wanted to “modify my original assessment” of the role remarks made by former President Trump may have had on the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol.
Congress & Courtspolitizoom.com

Kevin McCarthy Opposes Cheney’s 9/11-Type Commission Because His Political Director Was One Of the Architects Of Capitol Insurrection

Talk about birds of a feather, this is a flock of birds of prey. Brian Jack was Donald Trump’s political director from the moment that he descended the escalator until his final flight on Air Force One. Do you realize how rare that track record is, in an administration which saw 75% turnover? Then Jack went to work for Brian McCarthy in the same role. McCarthy was thrilled to get the guy not only because it keeps Trump’s orbit close to him, but because, in the words of GOP conference secretary Richard Hudson, who says “I worked closely with Brian during his four years at The White House, he [Jack] served President Trump exceptionally well, knows what it takes to win Congressional races, and I’m excited he’s working with Leader Kevin McCarthy and our team that will Take Back the House.”
Congress & CourtsGoLocalProv

On the Verge of a Republican Meltdown – “The Sunday Political Brunch”

Republicans have a very good chance at regaining control of both the U.S. Senate and House in the 2022 midterm election. Traditionally, the party in the White House loses seats in Congress in the first-term midterm election. But Republicans are facing an internal mutiny, and a potential GOP civil war that could torpedo their goal. Let’s “brunch” on that this week.