Glacier County, MT

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 02:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches at lower elevations. In the mountains, 12 to 24 inches of snow are expected, with isolated higher amounts. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front and Southern Rocky Mountain Front Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult due to slippery roads and reduced visibility. Tree and or power line damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be reduced below one half mile at times.

alerts.weather.gov
