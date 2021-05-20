Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 02:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow is occurring. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches expected. Along the Continental Divide and immediate east slopes, 12 to 18 inches snow accumulation is expected. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. The Winter Storm Warning does not include the Helena Valley and Lincoln, where only advisory level criteria are likely. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult due to slippery roads and reduced visibility. Tree and or power line damage is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow and most impacts will occur along and northwest of Montana Highway 200 from Bowman`s corner to Rogers Pass. Lower snow accumulations and lesser impacts can be expected elsewhere.