According to the CDC, “Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges…The learning, thinking, and problem-solving abilities of people with ASD can range from gifted to severely challenged. Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives; others need less.” Because autism can look so different from person to person, it’s helpful to seek out guidance from books, like these 11 must-reads recommended by experts in the field and parents of children with autism.