Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 19:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Meade County in west central South Dakota * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 717 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairpoint, or 40 miles southwest of Faith, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Fairpoint around 720 PM MDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPHalerts.weather.gov