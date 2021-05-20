newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

New data helps explain Trump’s gains among Latino voters in 2020

By Cathy Biank
worldnewsera.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleConventional wisdom long dictated that if Latino voters show up to vote, they will overwhelmingly support Democrats. But a recent report with more details on the 2020 election results suggests the reality is more complicated. It was clear after the election that Trump had made gains among Latino voters in...

worldnewsera.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Presidential ElectionMountain Democrat

Guest column: Will Latinos upend the socialist takeover?

As tens of thousands of desperately-poor Central Americans surge America’s now fully-open southern border at the invitation of Joe Biden, the Democrat Party practically welcomes them with open arms as new potential voters. If Joe and Kamala do ever visit the border, it will be to present the migrants with voter registration forms.
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

How Pramila Jayapal Views the Biden Administration

As Joe Biden laid out a grand vision for his Presidency, in a speech before Congress late last month, cameras caught Representative Pramila Jayapal standing and applauding. Behind her face mask, she later told an aide, she was smiling. This was not the Joe Biden whom progressives like Jayapal expected to see when he meandered out of the Democratic pack and vanquished their champions, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, in last year’s primaries. That was the avuncular centrist who persuaded enough voters that he was the safe choice to beat Donald Trump in November. But this Joe Biden is going much, much bigger. As Jayapal said, “President Biden has risen to the moment, and I really do give him an ‘A’ in what he’s done so far. It’s been bold, it’s been progressive, it’s been what the country needs.”
Presidential Electioncookpolitical.com

New Voters Helped Propel Biden in 2020

We know that 2020 produced the largest voter turnout in modern history. But, for a detailed understanding of who voted—and how they voted—we had to wait until state voter files were updated and analyzed. This week, Catalist, a Democratic data analytics firm, released their first deep dive into the 2020 election using their database, which, they note "includes 15 years of voter registration records, supplemented by large-scale polling, modeling and precinct-level geographic analysis."
POTUSWashington Post

The misguided identity politics of the anti-Trump Republicans

It’s good that Republicans such as former president George W. Bush, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) have made clear that they oppose former president Donald Trump because of his anti-democratic and racist behavior. But their warnings about the danger of Trump-style politics to American democracy aren’t being matched with commensurate actions.
POTUSWashington Times

Republicans navigating the love and hate for Donald Trump

Observing the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming Republican, from her House leadership position and her criticism of former President Donald Trump, reminded me of a ’70s TV ad for Listerine mouthwash. The company attempted to use the product’s bad taste to its advantage. The ad said: “It’s got the taste people hate — twice a day.”
Presidential Electionshepherdexpress.com

Cheney’s Right, But Republican Leaders Fear Trump’s Voters

There’s a good reason Democrats call it the Big Lie. Out of the record 30,573 documented lies by Donald Trump during his single term as president, his most preposterous was that a landslide reelection victory was stolen from him through multi-state vote fraud by an evil conspiracy of devious Republican and Democratic election officials.
Presidential ElectionRoll Call Online

At the Races: GOP unChened

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Democratic and Republican campaign operatives looked at the headlines this week and saw a country in a crisis...
Politicsthecharlottepost.com

Can North Carolina Democrats do the 2022 electoral math?

North Carolina Democrats have lost nine of 11 U.S. Senate races since 1990 despite changing demographics that favor the party's candidates. North Carolina Democrats want to change the U.S. Senate math in 2022. But is their problem math or English?. In 1990, Harvey Gantt lost the Senate race to Jesse...
Georgia StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Georgia's Lt. Governor won't run again after taking on Trump

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's lieutenant governor, one of the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict false claims about fraud in the November presidential election, confirmed Monday as expected that he won't seek reelection in 2022. Republican Geoff Duncan was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly oppose Trump’s claims,...
Wyoming Statesubletteexaminer.com

Cheney’s ouster mirrors battles within Wyoming’s GOP

Within minutes of Wednesday’s vote to oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her House Republican Conference leadership position, a handful of her Republican colleagues, including Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Ken Buck of Colorado — released statements supportive of Cheney. Others, like disgraced New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed, expressed...
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...