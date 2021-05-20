What did he get right? Reactions to Gov. Newsom’s early education budget

What among the governor’s proposals will most advance students’ recovery from the pandemic and why?. As child health advocates, we strongly support the governor’s efforts in supporting maternal health and well-being by providing uninterrupted health care coverage to postpartum people for a full year, addressing high-rates of preventable maternal mortality that disproportionately impact Black and Indigenous communities. We hope they will build on this proposal to ensure more young children have the security of uninterrupted coverage, as we include below.