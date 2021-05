To start with, the rising costs of college education is becoming a threat to many, leaving them with many questions, if there is a possibility of continuing with education outside high school. Actually, many are in a dilemma of choosing higher education or employment which will enable them to earn a living. However, this is a major threat to those families that are already struggling minus college education fee. Even though, the college education is expensive the fact remains that knowledge is a treasure and has to be invested on. Notably, it is vital to weigh the benefits that come with investing in college education. If your choice is still about employment, remember that you need a high-quality resume. To do this, you can use 1 resume writing service.