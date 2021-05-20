Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 13:26:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * Until early Monday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 29.4 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Livestock in pastures along the river may be endangered. Extensive damage also occurs to cropland and pasture. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, The Missouri-Pacific railroad tracks are overtopped. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1am 1am 1am Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 29.4 Wed 7pm 29.8 30.0 28.7