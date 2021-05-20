newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cooper County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 13:26:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * Until early Monday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 29.4 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Livestock in pastures along the river may be endangered. Extensive damage also occurs to cropland and pasture. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, The Missouri-Pacific railroad tracks are overtopped. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1am 1am 1am Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 29.4 Wed 7pm 29.8 30.0 28.7

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boonville, MO
County
Cooper County, MO
County
Saline County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Flood Damage#Missouri Flooding#Fld Obs#Flood Stage#Petite Saline Creek#Cooper Counties#Moderate Flooding#Missouri Blackwater River#Motorists#Severity#Target Area#Extensive Damage#Livestock#Cropland#Moderate Certainty#Drive#Pastures#Stg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Cooper County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cooper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COOPER COUNTY At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Otterville, or 9 miles west of Tipton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Cooper County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cooper County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cooper, Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cooper; Henry; Johnson; Pettis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENRY...PETTIS SOUTHERN COOPER AND SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pilot Grove to near Windsor. Movement was east at 55 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sedalia, Windsor, Smithton, Green Ridge, Otterville, Bunceton, Hughesville, Sedalia Memorial Arpt and Clifton City. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and west central Missouri.
Carroll County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Randolph, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Cooper; Howard; Pettis; Randolph; Saline SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CHARITON...SOUTHERN RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN PETTIS...EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...HOWARD CENTRAL SALINE AND CENTRAL COOPER COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brunswick to 11 miles southeast of Marshall. Movement was east at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moberly, Marshall, Boonville, Fayette, Slater, Salisbury, Huntsville, Glasgow, New Franklin, Brunswick, Pilot Grove, Higbee, Keytesville, Clark, Armstrong, Prairie Home, Gilliam, Nelson, Miami and Renick. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 76 and 114. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and north central Missouri.
Saline County, MOMarshall Democrat-News

Thunderstorm and showers hit Marshall Saturday

Severe weather Saturday night, May 1, into Sunday morning, produced strong wind and heavy lightning for the Saline County area. Little property damage occurred as a result of the thunderstorm, although some residents lost power for a few hours overnight. “We ended up having a little over 1,100 customers out,”...