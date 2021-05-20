newsbreak-logo
Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Wind River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-18 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM MDT At 717 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Moneta, or 19 miles southeast of Shoshoni, moving north at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Moneta around 730 PM MDT. Lysite and Lost Cabin around 740 PM MDT.

alerts.weather.gov
Fremont County, WYwrrnetwork.com

BOR Snow Runoff Forecast lower for Boysen, Pilot Butte, Bull Lakes

The Bureau of Reclamation’s May forecast of the April through July runoff predicted for the Wind and Bighorn River Basins is as follows:. Bighorn Lake – Bighorn River April through July inflow to Bighorn Lake is forecast to be approximately 984,000 acre-feet (af), which is 78% of the 30-year average of 1,262,200 af. Approximately 149,000 af of the forecast volume was accumulated during April, which is 84% of the April average.
Fremont County, WYclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Fremont County, Wyoming

Brief heavy rain will occur with this storm. — SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MDT... At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northwest of Lysite, or 14 miles northeast of Shoshoni, moving east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Lysite and Lost Cabin around 455 PM MDT.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Casper Mountain, East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Casper Mountain; East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Lander Foothills; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County; Star Valley; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Strong wind from showers and thunderstorms through midnight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Strong wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph with localized higher gusts from any showers and thunderstorms. These winds can be well away from any precipitation. * WHERE...Central and southern Wyoming. * WHEN...Now through midnight tonight.