Special Weather Statement issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM MDT At 717 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Moneta, or 19 miles southeast of Shoshoni, moving north at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Moneta around 730 PM MDT. Lysite and Lost Cabin around 740 PM MDT.