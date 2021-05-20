Can’t afford to rest on recent exports showing

The National Association of Beverage Importers (NABI), Washington, DC, the only nation-wide association representing importers of wine, distilled spirits, and beer, congratulates USTR Ambassador Katherine Tai on her straight-forward remarks on trade policy development before the House Committee on Ways and Means and the Senate Finance Committee only to be followed by the joint announcement today of a suspension of the doubling of the European Union (EU) retaliatory tariffs in the steel and aluminum dispute. As EU Trade Commissioner, Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis efforts on the trade and tariff fronts are not to be understated and must be recognized and congratulated.