Can’t afford to rest on recent exports showing
Thanks to a resurgent US economy and a revival in other parts of the world, India’s exports are doing well; it turns out that between January and April, non-petroleum exports came in at $26.3 billion a month, much better than the $23.4 billion a month between October 2019 and January 2020, before the pandemic struck. The pickings in April were $30.63 billion, which is undoubtedly good news since they are better than they were in April 2019.worldnewsera.com