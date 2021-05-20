newsbreak-logo
Jefferson County, MT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for slippery roads. Target Area: Jefferson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches. Isolated higher amounts in the mountains. * WHERE...Jefferson County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Visibility will be poor at times.

alerts.weather.gov
Jefferson County, MT
