Democrats urge immediate student loan relief and propose 4 ways to fix student loan forgiveness. Here’s what you need to know. Student loan cancellation has experienced several recent setbacks. Now, a cadre of U.S. senators and representatives took a break from pushing student loan cancellation to focus on student loan forgiveness. In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, the members of Congress — which include Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) — want public service loan forgiveness fixed in at least 4 ways. They want to remove the impediments, bureaucracy and roadblocks that have resulted in a staggering 98% of applications for student loan forgiveness from being rejected. It’s the latest update on student loan forgiveness. Here are their 4 ways to fix student loan forgiveness: