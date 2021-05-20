Flood Warning issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 12:32:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Petite Saline Creek near Boonville. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.1 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Low lying woodlands and fields near the creek flood. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, The creek floods U Highway about 4 miles southeast of Boonville. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Thu Fri 1am 1pm 1am Petite Saline Creek Boonville 16.0 18.2 Wed 7pm 15.8 11.0 9.0