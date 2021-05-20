newsbreak-logo
Cooper County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Cooper by NWS

 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 12:32:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Petite Saline Creek near Boonville. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.1 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Low lying woodlands and fields near the creek flood. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, The creek floods U Highway about 4 miles southeast of Boonville. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Thu Fri 1am 1pm 1am Petite Saline Creek Boonville 16.0 18.2 Wed 7pm 15.8 11.0 9.0

Cooper County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cooper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COOPER COUNTY At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Otterville, or 9 miles west of Tipton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Cooper County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cooper County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Cooper, Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cooper; Henry; Johnson; Pettis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENRY...PETTIS SOUTHERN COOPER AND SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pilot Grove to near Windsor. Movement was east at 55 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sedalia, Windsor, Smithton, Green Ridge, Otterville, Bunceton, Hughesville, Sedalia Memorial Arpt and Clifton City. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and west central Missouri.
Carroll County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Randolph, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Cooper; Howard; Pettis; Randolph; Saline SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CHARITON...SOUTHERN RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN PETTIS...EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...HOWARD CENTRAL SALINE AND CENTRAL COOPER COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brunswick to 11 miles southeast of Marshall. Movement was east at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moberly, Marshall, Boonville, Fayette, Slater, Salisbury, Huntsville, Glasgow, New Franklin, Brunswick, Pilot Grove, Higbee, Keytesville, Clark, Armstrong, Prairie Home, Gilliam, Nelson, Miami and Renick. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 76 and 114. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and north central Missouri.