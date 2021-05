California’s new and fully online community college, Calbright, graduated just 12 of its 900-plus students in its first year and saw more than 40% of them drop out. Those were just some of the damning conclusions that state Auditor Elaine Howle reported to the Legislature on Tuesday about the public college that opened in late 2019, paid executives more than any other community college in the state and expects to receive more than $175 million in taxpayer funds through 2025.