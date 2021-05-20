Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 19:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-13 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hill; Liberty A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL LIBERTY AND WEST CENTRAL HILL COUNTIES At 737 PM MDT, the strong thunderstorm was weakening somewhat, but it has formed a cluster of weaker storms now. This cluster was located 15 miles north of Inverness, or 23 miles northeast of Chester, moving southeast at 25 mph. Brief heavy rain, winds in excess of 30 mph, isolated lightning strikes and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hingham and Rudyard. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 338 and 348. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may still intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.