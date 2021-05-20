Technicolor Unveils New Creative Organization with Ambitions ‘Beyond Imagination’

When it launched in 2019, Proyecto Republica became the only online shopping destination of its kind, highlighting emerging Ibero-American designers. Now, it’s launching in the U.S., bringing its edit of Spanish, Portuguese, and Central and South American labels to a whole new demographic. “I wanted to bring Ibero-American brands to other markets, so that they would gain more recognition on an international level and be able to participate more closely in the global conversation,” says Catalina Maurette, the e-tailer’s founder. “I love all of the different cultures in these regions of the world, and I wanted to help tell the stories behind them: the ancestry, the artistry, and more.”