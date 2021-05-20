Technicolor Unveils New Creative Organization with Ambitions ‘Beyond Imagination’
Technicolor today launched Technicolor Creative Studios, forming a collaborative global structure to drive innovation and creativity across its family of studios. As the company’s flagship division, it focuses on the transformation of the entertainment, experiential and advertising industries, maintaining Technicolor’s position as the No. 1 VFX partner in Hollywood. The robust studio network includes The Mill, MPC (film, episodic & advertising), Mikros Animation and Mr. X.www.animationmagazine.net