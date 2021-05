Should Investors Add These Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Their Portfolios?. Given the current state of the stock market, electric vehicle (EV) stocks could be a go-to for investors now. Why? Well, as we begin another week of trading, the broader stock market appears to be on the decline. For the most part, this would be a result of investor concerns around April’s rising inflation figures. As a result, some of 2020’s top growth stocks are now trading at attractive prices, EV stocks included. The question now is, should investors be buying on the dip?