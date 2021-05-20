newsbreak-logo
Clemson men's golf advances to NCAA Championships

By Marc Whiteman
WYFF4.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON, Tenn. — Turk Pettit posted his second consecutive round of two-under-par 69, while Jacob Bridgeman and Kyle Cottam both fired one-under-par 70s in leading Clemson to a tie for fourth at the NCAA Kingston Regional at the Golf Club of Tennessee on Wednesday. The Tigers will join host school Vanderbilt, Arkansas, San Diego State and NC State as the five schools that will advance to the NCAA National Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 28.

