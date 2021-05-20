Biden tells Netanyahu he expects
Washington — President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call Wednesday that he “expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire” in the conflict in Gaza, the White House said. Mr. Biden previously expressed support for a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has led to the deaths of more than 200 Palestinians, including dozens of children, and at least 12 Israelis.worldnewsera.com