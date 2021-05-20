newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden tells Netanyahu he expects

By Cathy Biank
worldnewsera.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington — President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call Wednesday that he “expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire” in the conflict in Gaza, the White House said. Mr. Biden previously expressed support for a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has led to the deaths of more than 200 Palestinians, including dozens of children, and at least 12 Israelis.

worldnewsera.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Gregory Meeks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#East Jerusalem#President Biden#Israelis#The White House#Arab American#Palestinian American#Jewish#Capitol Hill#Senate#Democrats#Republican#Democratic#The Washington Post#The United Nations#United Nations#Mr Biden#Israeli Territory#Israeli Victims#Israeli Strikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Country
Palestine
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says he'll speak with Israel's Netanyahu Monday afternoon

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Monday afternoon regarding the conflict with Palestinians in Gaza. Biden made the comment in response to questions from reporters. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Middle Eastatlanticcitynews.net

Netanyahu claims Israel has international backing in Gaza conflict

GAZA, Palestinian territories - The death toll in Gaza and Israel since hostilities surged on Monday of last week, has now soared past 200. Fifty-nine of those were Palestinian children, and 2 of them Israeli children. Thirty-five Palestinian women have also died. As of Monday this week 208 people have...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden backs Gaza ceasefire for first time in call with Netanyahu

President Biden expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in a call on Thursday evening with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said in a statement. Why it matters: This is the first time since the beginning of the crisis last Monday that Biden or any...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden 'expressed his support' for Israel-Hamas ceasefire directly to Netanyahu

President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday he is joining calls for a ceasefire in the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict. Biden, according to a readout of the call with the Israeli leader released by the White House Monday evening, "reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks" and "welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem."
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden tries to navigate shifting Democratic politics on Israel

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is facing down pressure from progressives to take a heavier hand with Israel amid its latest hostilities with the Palestinians. While Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Israel has "a special responsibility to protect civilians in the course of its self-defense," U.S. officials have not called on their Israeli counterparts to alter or halt their response to Palestinian rocket fire.
POTUSNBC News

Biden faces Israeli-Palestinian fighting he wasn't expecting — or prepared for

WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, the eruption of violence between Israel and the Palestinians is a crisis he not only did not expect, but was not prepared to confront. Despite being one of the most experienced foreign policy experts among recent presidents, Biden had made it clear he wanted to focus his foreign policy on China primarily, as well as on restarting talks with Iran to re-enter and strengthen the nuclear accord negotiated under former President Barack Obama, and toughen but normalize the post-Trump U.S. stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Bernie Sanders Calls Israeli Government 'Strong Right Wing,' Demands U.S. Respect Palestinian Rights

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said current leaders of the Israeli government have devolved into a "strong right-wing" coalition that includes outright "racists." Sanders and MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Monday discussed why critics of the Israeli government, particularly those who disagree with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist policies, should not be slandered as "anti-Semites." Velshi quoted Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz who claimed Thursday that some Democratic members of Congress are "shills for terrorists" for disagreeing with Netanyahu's right-wing policies. Velshi noted that U.S. conservatives frequently accuse Sanders, who is Jewish, of being "anti-Semitic" solely because he disagrees with Israeli policies toward Palestinian independence.
POTUSUSA Today

Biden speaks with Netanyahu, Abbas as Mideast conflict escalates

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has expressed “strong support” for Israel’s strikes in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas missile attacks on its territory, but raised concerns about civilian casualties and the protection of journalists on a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The White House said Biden on Saturday...