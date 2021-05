A vacation can be quite good for the soul, as the ER staff learns when Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) returns from one in the May 11 episode of New Amsterdam. And they see just how good in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “Pressure Drop.” Things at the hospital are busy as usual. For example, the hallway is being used for overflow, and Nurse Casey Acosta (Alejandro Hernandez) knows that’s against protocol. But to his surprise, Bloom doesn’t have a problem with it.