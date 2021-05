After a three-week hiatus, The Flash has come back with the 8th episode of its 7th season, “The People V. Killer Frost.” In the previous episode, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) takes matters into her own hands in trying to clear her name after Kristen Kramer (Carmen Moore) accuses her of a crime she did not commit. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with having the Speed Force (Michelle Harrison) as their house guest. In this episode, Frost’s trial has begun but Caitlin goes to great lengths in order to save her from being found guilty. Meanwhile, Barry and the Speed Force continue their investigation into the new forces, which leads them to a shocking discovery.