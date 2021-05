It is rather ironic that Alfred Russel Wallace, who co-founded the principle of natural selection with Charles Darwin, ushered in the beginning and the end of what became known as modern evolutionary theory. The beginning is fairly well established. In a letter from Wallace to Darwin received on June 18, 1858, the letter’s recipient was stunned, “I never saw a more striking coincidence if Wallace had my M.S. sketch written out in 1842 he could not have made a better short abstract! Even his terms now stand as Heads of my Chapters.” Unveiled to a poorly attended and generally inattentive audience at the Linnean Society meeting on July 1, Origin of Species sprang from the press of John Murray in London on November 24, 1859.