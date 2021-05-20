New Seasons of Dramas "Evil" and "SEAL Team" Coming Exclusively to Paramount+

The two bubble dramas are expected to land on the ViacomCBS streaming service as part of deals that are still being finalized. Deadline reports that, under the plan, SEAL Team would return on CBS for Season 5 this fall. After airing a few episodes on CBS (likely four), SEAL Team would then migrate to Paramount+. Clarice, meanwhile, is set to become a Paramount+-only series after launching in February. "Already seen with the moves of A.P. Bio from NBC to Peacock, Search Party from TBS to HBO Max and Younger from TV land to Paramount+, broadcast/basic cable series, owned or co-owned by the net’s parent company, are being able to extend their runs by moving to a sibling streamer," reports Deadline's Peter White. "SEAL Team and Clarice may not be the only examples this year, with NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist eying a move to Peacock, ABC’s (canceled) For Life to Hulu. For CBS, it came down to shelf space, as the network already has picked up three new franchise dramas for next season, offshoots from CSI, NCIS and FBI, in addition to medical drama Good Sam."