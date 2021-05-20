newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

New Seasons of Dramas "Evil" and "SEAL Team" Coming Exclusively to Paramount+

pressparty.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that the new seasons of CBS dramas EVIL and SEAL TEAM will be available exclusively on Paramount+. The move to Paramount+ from the CBS Television Network follows the series' success on Paramount+, with SEAL TEAM ranking among the most-watched CBS dramas on the service this season, and EVIL ranking similarly as one of the most-watched during its debut season last year.

www.pressparty.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Emerson
Person
Seal
Person
Michelle King
Person
Max Thieriot
Person
Aasif Mandvi
Person
David Boreanaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Seals#Drama#Paramount Television#Network Television#Streaming#Cbs Television Network#President Ceo#Paramount#Head Of Programming#Church#Cbs Studios#King Size Productions#Cbs Dramas Evil#High Quality Dramas#Evil#Evil Evil#Incredible Audiences#Multiplatform Success#Seal Team Ranking#Prior Seasons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Prepare for ‘Do No Harm’

Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? We know you’ve been waiting for a little while to check out the installment entitled “Do No Harm.”. Luckily, we come bearing some good news! You don’t have to wait any longer, as this installment is poised to arrive on the network in a matter of hours. Not only that, but all current signs suggest that it’s going to be outstanding. Over the course of it, you will see how Jason, Ray, and others function on their latest difficult deployment. What makes this one so challenging, other than the mission, is that they are all feeling broken in various ways. The communication that was once present is no longer there fully, and they have to figure out a way to see if repairing it is possible.
TV & Videosfilm-book.com

Kiefer Sutherland to Star in Espionage Drama TV Series for Paramount+

Kiefer Sutherland cast in Paramount+ Espionage TV Drama. Kiefer Sutherland has been cast in a spy TV show drama for Paramount+. Sutherland has been cast as James Weir, a private espionage operative “in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.”
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Untitled Espionage Drama - Ordered to Series by Paramount+ - Kiefer Sutherland To Star

KIEFER SUTHERLAND TO STAR IN AN UNTITLED ESPIONAGE DRAMA FOR PARAMOUNT+. Executive Produced by John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Kiefer Sutherland, Charlie Gogolak and Suzan Bymel. May 11, 2021 — Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced a series order for an original, yet-to-be-titled espionage drama starring Kiefer Sutherland (“24,” “Designated Survivor”). Sutherland will executive produce alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us,” “WeCrashed”), Charlie Gogolak (“The Sinner,” “WeCrashed”), and Suzan Bymel (“Designated Survivor”). The eight-episode season produced by CBS Studios will stream exclusively on Paramount+.
Paramount, CAPosted by
Primetimer

CBS' SEAL Team and Clarice are poised to move to Paramount+

The two bubble dramas are expected to land on the ViacomCBS streaming service as part of deals that are still being finalized. Deadline reports that, under the plan, SEAL Team would return on CBS for Season 5 this fall. After airing a few episodes on CBS (likely four), SEAL Team would then migrate to Paramount+. Clarice, meanwhile, is set to become a Paramount+-only series after launching in February. "Already seen with the moves of A.P. Bio from NBC to Peacock, Search Party from TBS to HBO Max and Younger from TV land to Paramount+, broadcast/basic cable series, owned or co-owned by the net’s parent company, are being able to extend their runs by moving to a sibling streamer," reports Deadline's Peter White. "SEAL Team and Clarice may not be the only examples this year, with NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist eying a move to Peacock, ABC’s (canceled) For Life to Hulu. For CBS, it came down to shelf space, as the network already has picked up three new franchise dramas for next season, offshoots from CSI, NCIS and FBI, in addition to medical drama Good Sam."
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Evil' Will Move to Paramount Plus From CBS

Ahead of CBS’ upfront presentation to advertisers and the press on Wednesday, sources expect that “Evil” will join “SEAL Team” and “Clarice” on ViacomCBS’ streaming service, which relaunched in March. As the months have ticked by, “Evil” fans — and they are a passionate group — have fretted about the show’s lack of a premiere date, which was expected to be in the spring — and the timing of when “Evil” Season 2 will premiere on Paramount Plus is still being worked out, sources say.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

SEAL Team Star David Boreanaz Has An Engaging Message For The Fans Still Waiting On Season 5 Renewal

As Season 4 of CBS military drama SEAL Team is coming to an end, fans and cast alike are still anxiously waiting for the series to be renewed. Much of the cast has been publicly on board of the renewal train, especially since CBS announced a big renewal wave for five of its shows. Series star David Boreanaz has a special message for fans awaiting that announcement.
TV SeriesPopculture

'SEAL Team' Season 5: New Report Has Promising News on Possible Renewal

With SEAL Team stars and fans all eagerly waiting to hear if CBS will order the show's fifth season, a new report from Deadline seems promising when it comes to the show's future. SEAL Team has yet to be renewed by the network, despite CBS announcing all of its obvious renewals last month and remains on the bubble alongside All Rise, The Unicorn, B Positive, United States of Al and Clarice.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why SEAL Team Needs To Be Renewed For Season 5 After Bravo's Recent Struggles

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the SEAL Team episode "Do No Harm." Read at your own risk!. SEAL Team is deep into Season 4, and while other CBS programming like S.W.A.T. and NCIS have gotten the green light for another season, the David Boreanaz series is still in limbo. I think I agree with most fans when I say it needs another season, especially with the rough shape Bravo Team is in at the moment.
TV SeriesTVLine

CSI: Another Original Cast Member Returning for CBS Revival

The number of OG CSI cast members returning for CBS’ forthcoming revival has ticked up to four. Paul Guilfoyle, who played homicide detective captain Jim Brass on the original series, will reprise his role in the sequel series CSI: Vegas, TVLine has confirmed. He joins fellow franchise vets William Petersen (Gil) Jorja Fox (Sara) and Wallace Langham (Hodges). Whereas Petersen, Fox and Langham will be series regulars in the new iteration, Guilfoyle is set to guest star in just two episodes, Deadline reports.
TV SeriesTVLine

The 10 Biggest Renewal/Cancellation Cliffhangers: SEAL Team, Good Girls, Zoey's Playlist, Prodigal Son and More

Your eyes are not deceiving you: Grey’s Anatomy — the buzziest of bubble shows in all the land — is not included in our list of broadcast TV’s 10 biggest renewal/cancellation cliffhangers. And that’s because all indications are that ABC’s venerable medical drama will be back for an 18th season next fall — and with leading lady Ellen Pompeo still at the helm. (No deals are done, but negotiations between the actress and ABC are said to be heading in the right direction.)
TV SeriesPopculture

'SEAL Team' Fans Weigh in After Reported Major Change for Season 5

As streaming services continued to dominate the television landscape, many networks are pivoting some of their traditional cable shows to streamers in an attempt to court new audiences. One of these is CBS, which is moving its shows SEAL Team and Clarice to Paramount+ for their new seasons. Deadline reports that SEAL Team "will kick off its fifth season on CBS next fall and air its first several episodes — likely four — on the broadcast network before migrating to Paramount+. Freshman Clarice‘s second season will stream exclusively on Paramount+."
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Quiet Place” Team & Paramount In Dispute

Paramount Pictures is reportedly in a pay dispute with actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in regards to the upcoming horror sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” according to Bloomberg. The trade reports that the couple’s contract for the film compensates them based on the film’s box-office performance – Blunt...
Movies411mania.com

New Paranormal Activity, Antoine Fuqua’s Infinite Coming to Paramount+ This Year

Paramount+ is getting ready to make the plunge into original films, with the new Paranormal Activity, and Antoine Fuqua’s sci-fi pic Infinite coming this year. According to THR, Paramount CEO Bob Bakish announced during Thursday’s Q1 earnings call that Infinite will arrive on Paramount+ in late June instead of releasing theatrically. He also noted that the Paranormal Activity film will premiere on the service “by the end of ’21.”