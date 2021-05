The cyberattack that shut down the largest fuel pipeline in the United States is yet another reminder of the vulnerability in America’s critical infrastructure. The attack on the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline shut down the flow of oil from the Gulf Coast up the eastern seaboard and triggered panic buying of gasoline. Fortunately the ransomware attack didn’t cause disruptions for long and the attackers — believed to be Russian-based — didn’t gain control of the pipelines operating system.