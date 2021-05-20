School Bus Driver Credits Kindergartners for Helping to Stop Armed Hijacking

Authorities in Richland County arrested a soldier who allegedly hijacked a school bus yesterday morning. Deputies say 23-year-old Jovan Collazo of New Jersey, an army trainee left Fort Jackson with a rifle and then tried to get into other vehicles on Interstate 77, before hijacking the bus at a stop. The incident took place around 7 a-m and 18 kids along with the driver were inside at the time. A parent was able to stop a deputy and told him a man with a gun was on her child’s school bus. Collazo later let them off and no one was injured. He is charged with 19 counts of kidnapping, carjacking, possessing a weapon on school property, armed robbery and weapons possession during a violent crime.