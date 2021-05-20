newsbreak-logo
School Bus Driver Credits Kindergartners for Helping to Stop Armed Hijacking

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Carolina bus driver says inquisitive children helped prevent a potentially deadly situation. On the morning of May 6, Kenneth Corbin was driving 18 students to Forest Lake Elementary in Richland, when a gunman entered the bus and demanded him to drive to the next town. Corbin said he followed the man’s orders and continued to drive for about six minutes until the gunman allowed him and the children to exit the bus. Why did he decide to do this? Well, Corbin credits the students’ relentless questioning.

