Boone County man charged after August 2020 sexual assault

Boone County Jail

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Hartsburg man is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy after an alleged sexual assault occurred on Aug. 21, 2020.

According to court documents, Tomas Vino-Osorio went to meet the victim at a residence to watch a movie.

According to the victim, Vino-Osorio took the victim to a bedroom and started to have sex with the victim. The victim told Vino-Osorio that she didn't want to have sex and Vino-Osorio allegedly said he acknowledged the request.

The victim says that Vino-Osorio then got on top of her and sexually assaulted her.

The victim then had to push Vino-Osorio off of her.

Vino-Osorio has a $100,000 cash only bond.

Vino-Osorio next court date is a docket hearing scheduled for May 25. Vino-Osorio then has a preliminary hearing set for June 9.