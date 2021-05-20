More affordable housing in the works for Tallahassee

Ensuring more people can call themselves homeowners is one of the goals set by the Tallahassee Lenders Consortium.

They broke ground on a new house as a part of the Community Lnad Trust that Executive Director Karen Miller says will reshape the way the city does affordable housing.

"Usually when someone purchases a home, they're buying the structure itself and they're buying their land. In order to keep the home affordable in this situation of the trust, they are actually buying the structure and they're leasing the land," she said.

Community Land Trusts (CLTs) are non-profit organizations that help make homes and other land; such as community gardens, commercial space, housing; affordable and accessible. Affordable housing is typically the highest priority.

Leon County is donating those plots of land where the homes will go, while the City of Tallahassee handles the down payment and other finances.

"We are on our way to meet our goal of building 35 homes by the year 2024," said Mayor John Dailey.

Nine homes are in the works for 2021. The city has committed $500,000 to the construction of those nine already.

A ball the Chief Cornerstone Chief Contractor David Thomas wants to get rolling soon.

"We're looking at probably about four to five months. We have to go in and clear the trees and all, then permitting. With the rising costs of lumber, we're trying to get it all done before there are any more increases," said Thomas.

Construction that's drawing excitement from neighbors like Mahalia Davis.

"It should be good for somebody who can't afford it. These days things are high and if you have kids, it's a good thing to have a home and own a house," she said.

If interested, you have to take classes with the Tallahassee Lenders Consortium before consideration. You can find more information here . You can also call 850-222-6609.