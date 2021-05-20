newsbreak-logo
Louisiana State

Tax reform legislation fails to win enough votes in the Louisiana House

By Wesley Muller
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 9 hours ago
A major tax reform measure that proposed new income tax rates and a repeal of the federal income tax deduction on individual state tax returns did not get enough votes in the Louisiana House Wednesday. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Stuart Bishop, said he will try again to pass it at a later date.

The bill received simple majority support, 65-26, but failed to win the two-thirds support required of proposed constitutional amendments. Members voted mostly along party lines, and 14 members — seven of them Republicans — either did not vote or were absent.

House Bill 274 is a proposed constitutional amendment that, along with companion legislation, would reduce the rates in Louisiana’s three income tax brackets as follows:

  • From 2% to 1.85% on the first $12,500 of net income.
  • From 4% to 3.51% on the next $37,500 of net income.
  • From 6% to 4.25% on net income in excess of $50,000.

The bill would have repealed the federal income tax deduction allowed on individual state returns, which many tax experts have said creates volatility in Louisiana’s annual revenue stream.

As the House was wrapping up its agenda Wednesday evening, Bishop called his bill from the House calendar, where it had sat for a month. After some discussion on the bill’s companion legislation, Bishop waived all questions, shutting down the floor debate that often occurs before votes are cast.

The post Tax reform legislation fails to win enough votes in the Louisiana House appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com
Louisiana Statetrumbulltimes.com

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Louisiana StateMiddletown Press

Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Monday declined to review last year’s decision by a federal judge that expanded early voting and mail balloting in Louisiana during last fall’s presidential election. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the case is now moot, rejecting...
Louisiana StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

La. Senate votes for college athlete endorsement deal bill

The Louisiana Senate unanimously voted Monday to let college athletes make money off endorsements and sponsorship deals, similar to actions being taken across several states. Sen. Pat Connick's bill could have had Louisiana as the first state to allow student athletes to earn cash off their name, image or likeness. But an amendment added on the Senate floor likely ensures that other states' laws will take effect first.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Quick hits: Louisiana news briefs for Monday, May 17

Former governor, congressman Roemer dies at age 77. Former Louisiana congressman and governor Buddy Roemer died Monday at age 77, according to various public statements. Roemer was first elected in 1980 to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served until successfully running for governor in 1987. The conservative Democrat switched to the Republican party while serving as governor and fell short in his reelection bid, finishing third in the nonpartisan open primary behind Democrat Edwin Edwards, the eventual winner, and Republican David Duke.
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
POTUSPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans are just fine with cancel culture when it comes to their own Trump critics | John A. Tures

By John A. Tures Earlier this year, the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) held a conference titled “American Uncanceled.” Organizers attempted to showcase how their political opponents are the intolerant, and that conservatives were the true defenders of the ability to speak their minds.  But what would happen when House Republicans would vote on a […] The post Republicans are just fine with cancel culture when it comes to their own Trump critics | John A. Tures appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House votes to decriminalize marijuana statewide

The Louisiana House of Representatives voted 68-25 to decriminalize the possession of modest amounts of marijuana across the state, removing the possibility of facing jail or prison time for people caught with 14 grams or fewer of the drug.  The Louisiana Senate and Gov. John Bel Edwards would have to approve the legislation before it […] The post Louisiana House votes to decriminalize marijuana statewide appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PoliticsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Round 2 of curriculum fight in Louisiana House Education committee

Louisiana public schools may soon be mandated to teach their students the “founding principles of the U.S.” — including “American exceptionalism,” globalism, and immigration policy —  as well as “appropriate instruction regarding World War II and the Holocaust.” House Bill 352, by Rep. Valarie Hodges (R-Denham Springs), along with mandating schools to teach their students […] The post Round 2 of curriculum fight in Louisiana House Education committee appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Critical police-reform bill on qualified immunity narrowly passes House

The Louisiana House lawmakers passed a monumental police reform bill Tuesday night that would dismantle the qualified immunity protection that has long shielded police officers from lawsuits when they use unreasonable force that leads to death or serious bodily injury. House Bill 609, sponsored by Rep. Edmond Jordan (D-Baton Rouge), was narrowly approved on the […] The post Critical police-reform bill on qualified immunity narrowly passes House appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PetsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House leaders direct millions of dollars toward ‘pet projects’ in their own communities

When the Louisiana House tucked $26.6 million for lawmakers’ pet projects into the budget plan it approved last Thursday, the big winner was Terrebonne Parish. Terrebonne received $2.95 million in pet project funding, more than any other parish in Louisiana, according to an analysis done by the Illuminator. It received the most money in spite […] The post Louisiana House leaders direct millions of dollars toward ‘pet projects’ in their own communities appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans block anti-housing discrimination bill in committee

A bill that would have made it illegal in Louisiana to refuse to rent or sell housing to someone because of their sexual orientation or because they’re transgender was killed in the Louisiana House Commerce Monday morning when all seven Republicans on the committee opposed it.  All four Democrats on the committee supported the bill […] The post Republicans block anti-housing discrimination bill in committee appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.