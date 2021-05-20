Tax reform legislation fails to win enough votes in the Louisiana House

A major tax reform measure that proposed new income tax rates and a repeal of the federal income tax deduction on individual state tax returns did not get enough votes in the Louisiana House Wednesday. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Stuart Bishop, said he will try again to pass it at a later date.

The bill received simple majority support, 65-26, but failed to win the two-thirds support required of proposed constitutional amendments. Members voted mostly along party lines, and 14 members — seven of them Republicans — either did not vote or were absent.

House Bill 274 is a proposed constitutional amendment that, along with companion legislation, would reduce the rates in Louisiana’s three income tax brackets as follows:

From 2% to 1.85% on the first $12,500 of net income.

From 4% to 3.51% on the next $37,500 of net income.

From 6% to 4.25% on net income in excess of $50,000.

The bill would have repealed the federal income tax deduction allowed on individual state returns, which many tax experts have said creates volatility in Louisiana’s annual revenue stream.

As the House was wrapping up its agenda Wednesday evening, Bishop called his bill from the House calendar, where it had sat for a month. After some discussion on the bill’s companion legislation, Bishop waived all questions, shutting down the floor debate that often occurs before votes are cast.

