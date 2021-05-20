newsbreak-logo
Ant Group searches for direction in a new era of Chinese fintech

By AJ Cortese
kr-asia.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chinese fintech sector is changing, and Ant Group needs to find new ways to grow its business. Ant Group’s USD 35 billion dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai last year was set to be a coup for the country’s tech sector and capital markets. Yet, Chinese regulators decided to put a stop to it, signaling Beijing’s wariness of big technology firms encroaching on the financial sector.

