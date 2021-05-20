Ant Group searches for direction in a new era of Chinese fintech

Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP issued the following announcement on May 10. Barack Ferrazzano is pleased to announce Justin C. Steffen as the newest addition to the Financial Institutions Group. Justin meaningfully expands the Firm's FinTech offerings and ability to advise our clients on existing and evolving issues in the innovative financial technology space, including cryptocurrency, blockchain, and privacy. His practice focuses on providing his clients with strategies and solutions for minimizing risk in the digital economy. Banks, lenders, payments companies, private equity and venture capital firms, and brick and mortar clients seek out Justin for his deep understanding of FinTech and emerging technologies. In addition to his deep knowledge of technology and financial services, Justin is an experienced litigator who has led dozens of matters, ranging from consumer class actions to complex contract and commercial disputes.