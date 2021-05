Think of NFTs like baseball cards, Beanie Babies, and something out of a dystopian novel. But, like, a fun one. Whenever I read a new article about NFTs, all I can think of is the Beanie Baby craze of the late 90s. At the time, I worked at a children’s educational toy store. That place was predictably busy on weekends and during the holiday season, but we also sold Beanie Babies, and release day was like Black Friday—every month. Adults would swarm the store, ready to stomp their neighbors and elbow their way to the display case to “invest” in stuffed animals. Of course, most of these investors would also pick up a pack or two of Pokemon cards on the way out of the store.