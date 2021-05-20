HBO Max’s best sci-fi series reveals the dangers of a controversial new technology
In one of the first scenes of Made for Love, Cristin Millioti runs away from her husband after he expresses a desire to implant a chip in her brain. Millioti's character, Hazel, has been living in seclusion with her husband, Byron (a wealthy, Elon-Musk-type entrepreneur played by Billy Magnussen) who wants to use brain implant devices to permanently link couples' minds together. A highly glamorized ad describes "The Made for Love" chip: