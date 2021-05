The 2021 NFL Draft is behind us, which means we have a new group of players to root for this coming season. I know a lot of my fellow Chicago Bears fans are really excited about the 2021 campaign. I will be touching on that in just a moment. But for right now, I would like to highlight one player from all 32 teams that I will be rooting for this season. Not just rookies, though you'll find a half dozen of 'em below.