It’s been almost two months since it ended Scarlet Witch and Vision, but we continue to discover elements about the history of the series, including data from the process of creating the plot. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has revealed in the magazine Rolling Stone that Benedict Cumberbatch (in his role as Doctor Strange) was going to make an appearance in the last episode of the series, but in the end it was decided to remove the character from the plot, as it would be better for the television show.