If you’re a Halo fan, you’re familiar with the work of Joseph Staten, even if you may not know his name. Staten wrote most of the Halo games in the original trilogy, and served as the cinematics director on Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, and Halo 3. He also wrote Halo: Contact Harvest, a novel detailing humanity’s first contact with the Covenant, and was the creative director on Halo 3: ODST, a role he’s held on several other titles at Microsoft since.