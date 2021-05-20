newsbreak-logo
Burger King to release new chicken sandwich

By Bryna Zumer
foxbaltimore.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) - Are you ready for a new chicken sandwich?. Burger King is now getting into the game, with a chicken sandwich of its own called the "Ch'King." Starting June 3, customers can choose between the hand-breaded Ch'King or a spicy Ch'King, according to a press release. Either one is available as a Deluxe, which includes lettuce and tomato.

