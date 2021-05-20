Burger King to release new chicken sandwich

This is a legitimately delicious alternative to a classic hamburger, for those who wish to reduce their beef consumption. Now, before you click away, bored at the thought of a chicken burger, let me assure you this is not one of those bland, unexciting patties. The key to this chicken smash burger—which you’ll make from whole pieces of chicken meat—is the bits and pieces of chicken skin that get ground up with the thigh meat, resulting in not just a juicy patty, but, once cooked, a burger that’s laced with nuggets of crispy, golden brown chicken cracklings. These itty-bitty fragments of fat caramelize and crisp into powerful flavor pellets, where bright rays of chickeniness (no other way to describe them!) are released when bitten into—like chicken chicharrones, if you will. All that fat makes this chicken burger more satisfying, in my opinion, than even most beef burgers.