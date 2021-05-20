newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, GA

Anonymous donor giving $1M in scholarships a year to scholar high school football players

By Alison Mastrangelo, WSB-TV
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpF3y_0a58FypN00

ROSWELL, Ga. — An anonymous donor is looking out for Black high school football players in Roswell and making sure they have the opportunity to go to college.

To get the donor’s help, though, there’s one thing the athletes must do off the field: make good grades.

The donor has just two rules. The kids must make straight A’s, and no one can find out who he or she is.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In 2018, Centennial High School Athletic Director Jeff Burch was approached by a family close to the program with an idea.

“They saw a picture on Twitter of a group of our scholar athletes and noticed while there is a large group of African American student athletes on the football team, there was a small percentage represented with our scholar athletes,” Burch said.

From that, the Centennial High School African American Football Scholar Athlete Scholarship was created.

“His goal is to give $1,000,000 away each year in scholarship money to students as they go through college,” Burch said.

For each semester an African American football player on the Knights roster earns an A average, they will receive up to $25,000 towards college. That means that over four years of high school, a possible $200,000 towards college is available for each student.

“It’s not just limited to tuition only. This donor wants our students to have the opportunity to be debt-free coming out of college and have everything they need paid for,” Burch explained.

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

Two players who have benefited from this stranger’s generosity spoke with Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo about how they’re taking advantage of this incredible opportunity.

“It’s insane to realize that’s a whole semester off your family doesn’t have to pay for,” said senior Evan Walker.

Both Walker and Jordan Barbas are graduating this year and have each received at least a semester of college paid for.

“It’s breathtaking and such a blessing to know that’s one way to help your family after they provided so much for me,” said Barbas.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

While Walker and Barbas haven’t had the chance to thank their mystery donor personally, they want him or her to know just how much it means to them.

“I would honestly say thank you for inspiring me to do what you do because that is my goal in life, to give back to millions of kids every year,” said Walker, a defensive end.

“It’s just a gift, a blessing. People should take advantage of the gifts they are given, so thank you so much,” said Barbas, a linebacker and running back.

The anonymous does not have any plans to stop. They just want to help as many Black football players at Centennial High School go to college stress-free.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
43K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Roswell, GA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Football Players#Scholarships#American Football#College Students#High School Students#College Tuition#College Football#Wsb Tv News#African American#Knights#Channel 2#Scholarship Money#Football Team#Anonymous#Athletes#Athletic Director#Senior Evan Walker#Field#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Roswell, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Collier, Mount Paran walk off for semifinal sweep

ROSWELL -- Fellowship Christian pitchers walked Mount Paran Christian's Cam Collier three times during their Class A Private school state semifinal doubleheader on Saturday. They should have made it four. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Collier barreled a pitch that was down and in and put...
Roswell, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Lacrosse: Road to championship ends Saturday

We are down to the semifinals, which will be played Tuesday and Wednesday. The championships are Saturday. Before we dive in to the current field, let’s briefly discuss the bombshell that dropped last week in Class 6A-7A, where the No. 2 Roswell Hornets were eliminated due to forfeit after a school investigation uncovered rules violations, which were self-reported to the GHSA. That resulted in the Hornets forfeiting their first-round playoff win over Carrollton.
Roswell, GAForsyth County News

Lacrosse: West girls roll into Final Four with 9-6 win over Roswell

West Forsyth's girls lacrosse team faced its biggest test of the postseason to date Friday night against Roswell. West handed the Hornets just their fourth loss of the entire season Friday, winning 9-6 to reach the Class 6A-7A Final Four. West took control early in the match, outpacing Roswell in...
Roswell, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Meet Roswell High School's new varsity girls basketball coach

Roswell High School has hired Allison Jones as the new head varsity girls basketball coach. Jones will also teach mathematics at Roswell High School beginning this fall. Jones is a Roswell native and a graduate of Lassiter High School where she competed on the varsity basketball team all four years. She went on to play college basketball at Valdosta State University on a full scholarship before transferring to the University of Georgia. While at UGA, Jones began her coaching career with the Oconee County Middle School basketball team.