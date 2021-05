Editor’s note: This is the first of a compilation of letters from 1917 to 1921 written by Charlotte Closter Bergen to her friend, Margie. The letters were made into a book called “Fond Remembrances of a Florham Park Childhood” edited by her daughter, Charlotte Bergen Campbell, and drawings were added by Jeanne Dickerson Silva. The letters appeared as a column, “Fondly from Florham,” in the Florham Park Community News from June 1977 to 1979 and is shared now by The Florham Park Historical Society of Florham Park, thanks to the efforts of Peter Nicolas, the society’s interim president. The letters will be shared every two or three weeks here, some 104 years after the first letter was written.