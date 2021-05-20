newsbreak-logo
Virginia Museum Receives ‘Largest Donation’ Ever from Black Homeschool Students Keen on Helping to Keep Their History Alive: ‘I Was Just So Excited’

By Atahabih Germain
Atlanta Blackstar
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents from a Virginia school recently made a surprise massive donation to help out a Black history museum in their community. Richard Stewart’s home on Pocahontas Island, a peninsula located in Petersburg, Virginia, doubles as the museum. Stewart, who is considered the unofficial “mayor” of the island — reportedly the home, as early as the 1800s, of free Blacks who achieved prosperity and esteem — purchased the 18th-century home in 2002. He began collecting artifacts related to Black history as well as Civil War history.

atlantablackstar.com
