Miami, FL

Blac Chyna Performs Her Song ‘My Word’ In Miami

By China Lovelace
theshaderoom.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Bay Area to Los Angeles, you can’t be in California without knowing the hit song, “That’s My Word,” by Bay Area legend Keak Da Sneak. The song, which was released during the Hyphy Movement, is still as classic and very much relevant today, thanks to artists sampling the song like Blac Chyna. Last year she released her single, “My Word,” featuring Keak and another Bay Area legend, Too Short. The music video released last September and has over 1 million views on YouTube and nearly 2 million streams on Spotify!

