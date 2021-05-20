Blac Chyna Performs Her Song ‘My Word’ In Miami

The new generation of rappers emerging probably don't recall the days of dial-up internet. Many of them grew up with social media apps at their fingertips, meaning that their past isn't too far to trace. Look at Jack Harlow, for example. He's arguably one of the hottest new artists this year following the success of 2020s That's What They All Say but many fans watched him get it from the ground up. Even old footage of Harlow rapping as a child emerged, only to become Kendrick Lamar's first liked tweet in over a year.