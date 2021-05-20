newsbreak-logo
With an Indigenous Woman in Charge of the Interior Department, Is Justice on the Horizon for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People?

YES! Magazine
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHanna Harris had planned to watch fireworks with friends when she disappeared from the Northern Cheyenne Reservation in Lame Deer, Montana, on July 3, 2013. Her family frantically searched for the 21-year-old mother, but struggled to get help from local law enforcement. Days later, on July 8, Harris’ decomposed body was discovered in a ditch near the rodeo grounds on the reservation.

Great Falls, MTmontanarightnow.com

National Awareness Day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Wednesday marks a national day of awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous women and girls. According to the Department of Justice, Native Americans account for more than 25% of the missing person cases in Montana, depsite making up less than 7% of the population. Native Americans are 4 times more likely to go missing in the Treasure State.
MinoritiesYakima Herald Republic

State task force will assess causes behind crisis of missing, murdered Indigenous women

A new task force within the Washington attorney general's office will assess causes behind the high rate of disappearances and murders of Indigenous women. Attorney General Bob Ferguson said his office will lead the 21-member task force. He made the announcement Wednesday in recognition of May 5 as a national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Rufus, ORnbcrightnow.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Founder of MMIW USA Shares How and Why She Fights For Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

RUFUS, OREGON - "It didn't just happen to my friends, I realized it's happening everywhere." said Deborah Maytubee Shipman. Shipman founded the non-profit organization Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA, or MMIW USA for short. On a breezy Monday, this activist sat with me to share her personal story which brought her to create the organization. Shipman received her AA at Dine college on the Navajo nation and went back to school at 55 to finish her degree at Portland State in Native Studies.
Albuquerque, NMwtmj.com

Ceremonies, prayer mark day of awareness for Native victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some shared agonizing stories of frustration and loss. Others prayed and performed ceremonies. All called for action. Across the U.S. on Wednesday, family members, advocates and government leaders commemorated a day of awareness for the crises of violence against Indigenous women and children. They met at virtual events, vigils and rallies at state capitols and raised their voices on social media.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Action News Jax

Vigils, rallies mark day of awareness for Indigenous victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Some shared agonizing stories of frustration and loss. Others prayed and performed ceremonies. All called for action. Across the U.S. on Wednesday, family members, advocates and government leaders commemorated a day of awareness for the crises of violence against Indigenous women and children. They met at virtual events, vigils and rallies at state capitols and raised their voices on social media.
MinoritiesShelbyville News

Families, advocates mark day of awareness for Native victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — From Washington to Indigenous communities across the American Southwest, top government officials, family members and advocates gathered Wednesday as part of a call to action to address the ongoing problem of violence against Indigenous women and children. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other federal officials commemorated...
Madison, WIx1071.com

State leaders, community members call attention to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

MADISON, Wis. — State leaders are working together with Indigenous community members to call attention to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day,. A task force meeting Wednesday started with a song to honor Indigenous women. Last July, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the launching of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force to address and hopefully prevent future cases of abduction, homicide or trafficking.
Crandon, WIWEAU-TV 13

Missing and murdered Indigenous women remembered during Crandon walk

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day was marked in Crandon with a walk from the Crandon courthouse to the Forest County Potawatomi Community Museum on Tuesday. The Forest County Chamber of Commerce shared photos of the event on its Facebook page. President Joe Biden proclaimed...
Sex CrimesPosted by
Buffalo's Fire

Tribes unveil landmark missing and murdered Indigenous people response

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes worked with federal agencies to complete a first of its kind plan to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people. Two years ago, on a February evening, Ellie Bundy attended a tribal working group in Arlee, Montana, on the Flathead Indian Reservation. Surrounded by local and tribal law enforcement, tribal members and families, Bundy listened as people told stories about loved ones or community members who had gone missing. “What if that were my daughter?” Bundy said. “We say that a lot, but really, what if it were my daughter? What if it were my sister? What if it were my cousins? It is a visual you just can’t get out of your head.”
Sex Crimesnativenewsonline.net

Native News Online MMIW Live Stream Panelists Cite Reasons for Ongoing Problem

On Native News Online’s Wednesday evening live-streamed event “Crisis in Indian Country: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women,” three panelists from across Indian Country echoed factors of jurisdictional issues, a lack of data, and the age-old victimization of Indigneous women dating back to first contact as contributing factors to the crisis.
Minoritiesnews9.com

Ida's Law Brings New Hope On Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women's Day

May 5 is National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Day. A new law passed this year aimed at bringing justice to indigenous victims and it made this year's event at the state Capitol especially emotional. On Wednesday, dozens of families gathered to pray, sing and honor the missing and murdered...