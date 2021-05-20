With an Indigenous Woman in Charge of the Interior Department, Is Justice on the Horizon for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People?
Hanna Harris had planned to watch fireworks with friends when she disappeared from the Northern Cheyenne Reservation in Lame Deer, Montana, on July 3, 2013. Her family frantically searched for the 21-year-old mother, but struggled to get help from local law enforcement. Days later, on July 8, Harris’ decomposed body was discovered in a ditch near the rodeo grounds on the reservation.www.yesmagazine.org