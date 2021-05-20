With an Indigenous Woman in Charge of the Interior Department, Is Justice on the Horizon for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People?

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes worked with federal agencies to complete a first of its kind plan to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people. Two years ago, on a February evening, Ellie Bundy attended a tribal working group in Arlee, Montana, on the Flathead Indian Reservation. Surrounded by local and tribal law enforcement, tribal members and families, Bundy listened as people told stories about loved ones or community members who had gone missing. “What if that were my daughter?” Bundy said. “We say that a lot, but really, what if it were my daughter? What if it were my sister? What if it were my cousins? It is a visual you just can’t get out of your head.”