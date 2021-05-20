newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary raises over $8,400 for American Heart Association

By Kimberly Barker
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BzSQG_0a58Exq100
St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School students raised more than $8,400 for the American Heart Association this year. Melissa Rock (left), youth market director for the American Heart Association, accepted the check from top earning students, brothers Max (middle) and Jett Finley (right), who each raised over $740 for the cause. Margie Black (back row), Spanish and PE teacher for St. Mary’s, said she’s proud of all 70 students who participated.

Seventy students at St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School in Joplin poured their hearts into challenges by the American Heart Association in which they learned how to make healthy living choices while raising thousands of dollars for lifesaving research.

St. Mary’s students in kindergarten through fifth grade collected $8,422.58 in a month for the Kids Heart Challenge. The check was presented to the American Heart Association on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church during a prize presentation. As part of the drive, participants joined the nonprofit’s website to complete heart-healthy activities and collected donations from the community.

Melissa Rock, youth market director for the American Heart Association, said the heart challenges not only benefit the children’s health but also build their emotional well-being and awareness. Challenges included drinking more water, being kind and staying active.

“One of my favorite things is the educational component because the students hear at a very young age the impact of the choices that they’re making on their own health,” she said. “It isn’t just the impact it has on their physical heart muscle but also the impact on their social and emotional awareness as well. We talk a lot about being kind, being a leader and helping others, and all of those things combined add to our heart healthy components that we teach them.”

Rock said that with the pandemic, this was one of those years that they weren’t sure about having the Kids Heart Challenge. But the students ended up raising more money than last year.

Participants who raised more than $250 each received a Kansas City Chiefs football and cloth face mask. Top earning students, brothers Max and Jett Finley, also took home gold medals for collecting more than $748 each.

“We did challenges like jump-roping and obstacle courses,” said Max Finley, 10, a fourth grader at St. Mary’s. “It was very fun, and we participate every year. Our 1-year-old cousin, Rocko, has a hole in his heart, and I was donating money for him as well as babies and kids with heart problems.”

This year marked the seventh year for St. Mary’s to participate in the challenge month, and in total, more than $50,000 has been donated.

Margie Black, Spanish and PE teacher for St. Mary’s, said it’s expected for a school of its size to raise $1,200 to $1,500, but the school has hit it out of the park every time. In its best year, the school donated more than $9,000.

“The American Heart Association has streamlined the process,” Black said. “It’s not going door to door. It’s letting them know what we’re doing and what we’re trying to encourage kids to do. There’s also texting and emailing.The kids were able to set up their own page, so if they had a relative who passed away from a heart attack or had heart disease, it helped bring that message home. A majority of our donations, about two-thirds, were made online.”

Black said a lot of people have a personal connection to the cause because everyone knows someone who has been affected by heart issues, including herself. Jack Tettamble, Black’s older brother, died of a heart attack shortly before his 50th birthday.

About 655,000 Americans die of heart disease annually, which is about 1 in every 4 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“When you have a piece of your own heart involved in it, a personal stake, it’s a lot easier to reach in your pocket and make a donation,” Black said. “I always tell the kids that my first rule is that we’re going to have fun. I don’t want them to focus on the money because that’s not what it’s about. The important thing is that the kids have fun while learning how to take care of themselves.”

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
2K+
Followers
527
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Joplin, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Education
Joplin, MO
Education
City
Joplin, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#Charity#Black Church#Community#The Kids Heart Challenge#Kansas City Chiefs#Spanish#Pe#Americans#Kindergarten#Seventy Students#Youth Market Director#Emailing The Kids#Collected Donations#Heart Issues#Heart Healthy Activities#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Charities
Related
Missouri Statewsiu.org

Missouri Group Offers Mental Health First Aid Training

May is mental health awareness month. One area non-profit is working to help educate communities on how to recognize and help people suffering a mental health crisis. Lutheran Family and Children Services of Missouri has launched a mental health first aid program to help address a dramatic rise in requests for service during the past year.
Joplin, MOKYTV

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS: City of Joplin plans memorial Saturday for 10th anniversary of devastating community

JOPLIN, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - With the 10th anniversary of the Joplin tornado approaching, the city of Joplin is planning a modest and heartfelt day of remembrance. The morning of Saturday, May 22 will be the 10th running of the Joplin Memorial Run, which is dedicated to the memory of those who passed away due to the disaster. For more information, go to facebook.com/JoplinMemorialRun or email info@joplinmemorialrun.com .
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Tuesday calendar

JOPLIN: Kiwanis Club meeting, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Twin Hills Country Club, 2019 S. Country Club. Will include new program each week. Lunch cost: $13. Details: 417-483-6089. JOPLIN: Mental illness support meetings, 6:30 p.m., NAMI Joplin, 1601 S. Wall. The groups include connection support and family support. Details: 417-781-6264.
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

More than 450 JHS students cross stage to get diplomas

Joplin High School's 2021 graduates had much to think about Sunday. Keontre Guster said that every time he goes back to North Park Apartments, where he lived on May 22, 2011, he thinks about the day when he was only 8 and his hometown was ripped apart by a tornado.
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Carl Manning Shelter agreement came at good time for Joplin

On April 28, 2011, Missouri Southern State University signed an agreement with the American Red Cross to provide shelters, just in case. Only 24 days later, an EF5 tornado ripped a path of destruction 6 miles long and a mile wide through the city. With the April 28 agreement in...
Posted by
The Joplin Globe

Arvest shredding event to benefit Million Meals campaign

Arvest Bank will host a free, contactless Shred-A-Thon on Saturday to support its Million Meals campaign. The event will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. outside the Arvest branch at 402 S. Range Line Road. Shredding will be provided at no charge; monetary donations for the Million Meals campaign are encouraged.
Carthage, MOJoplin Globe

Saturday calendar

CARTHAGE: Art class for all ages, noon to 2 p.m., Cherry’s Custom Framing and Art Gallery, 311 S. Main St. Cost: $30. Details: 417-358-2707. JOPLIN: Table Talk Toastmasters, 8 a.m., Keller Williams Realty of Southwest Missouri, Seventh and Florida. Professional development group meets to improve communication and leadership skills. Details: 417-986-5835, tabletalk toastmasters@gmail.com.
Joplin, MOWestport News

Joplin med school students graduate 10 years after tornado

At 5:03 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2011, more than 400 graduates of Joplin High School threw their maroon-colored caps into the air. Cali Clark kept hers on. She still has it, somewhere. Eight minutes later, outdoor sirens across Joplin began to wail. Meteorologists had been tracking huge thunderstorms firing...
Jasper County, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Cemetery association cancels annual meeting

The Stone Cemetery Association has postponed its annual meeting because of coronavirus concerns. The meeting was originally set for Sunday. A new date will be announced in the future. The Stone Cemetery is located about 4 miles southwest of Fidelity in Jasper County. Details: 417-623-1220.