Connecticut Sun get Jasmine Thomas back, but find something else in a surging Natisha Hiedeman in 88-67 win over Indiana

Wednesday against the Indiana Fever, their third game of the season, the Connecticut Sun finally got their full team back. Jasmine Thomas, Connecticut’s longtime starting point guard, made her return after missing the team’s first two games while completing COVID-19 protocols.

But in the much-anticipated debut of the full 2021 Sun team, it was one of their reserves who stole the spotlight in the Sun’s 88-67 win over the Fever: Natisha Hiedeman.

With the Sun’s offense stagnant early on and the team trailing 13-7, Sun coach Curt Miller subbed in Hiedeman, the 5-foot-8 third-year guard out of Marquette, for Thomas. The tide of the game turned immediately.

Hiedeman drained a pair of threes to help the Sun retake the lead over Indiana and had a commanding take to the rim to end the first quarter, putting Connecticut up 26-20 and capping a 21-7 run. Her defensive energy was present, too: A steal-and-breakaway-layup in the second quarter further helped Connecticut pull away and then a hustle play early in the third led to a DeWanna Bonner layup in transition.

With a strong fourth quarter as the Sun rested their starters, Hiedeman ultimately finished the game with a career-high (and game-high) 19 points, six assists and three steals.

“She just really moved the ball well for us,” Miller said. “She’s a really talented pick-and-roll guard.”

The showing wasn’t a one-off, either. Hiedeman set a career-high in scoring in her previous outing Sunday against the Mercury (17 points, four steals) while filling in for Thomas in the starting lineup, her energy once more making an impact on both ends. She also scored nine points and collected eight rebounds in the Sun’s season opener, a win over Atlanta.

In all, Hiedeman is averaging 15.0 points (third-best on the team) on 48.5 percent shooting (42.1 percent on 3s).

Having to run the point in training camp with Thomas and Briann January absent for much of it, Hiedeman didn’t just get reps after reps with first-team players. Despite her relative youth, she was forced to step up as a leader, all the while finding her groove and, as Miller proclaimed earlier this week, getting her swag back.

Her emergence is part of what Miller sees as the Year 3 growth many WNBA players make. If she stays the course, she can provide a much-needed offensive spark off the bench.

“Having her in training camp without Briann January and Jasmine Thomas has really given her confidence that she can run this team,” Miller said.

“I feel like she’s progressing exactly how you would want,” Thomas said of Hiedeman before the game Tuesday. “She’s definitely ready, she’s definitely matured. It’s been really fun watching her.”

Thomas will eventually settle in, too, and there’s even potential to play both her and Hiedeman together at the same time — one fun lineup Miller played around with in the second quarter included Thomas, January, Hiedeman, Bonner and Jonquel Jones.

“Jas has been a core player here,” Hiedeman said. “I’m just learning from her. And when she wasn’t here, you could just tell that the energy level was a little bit different.”

Thomas, who arrived late to Connecticut after completing her overseas season, practiced Tuesday for the first time and participated in shootaround Wednesday, though was able to do some individual workouts after her first two days of quarantine. She finished with eight points and three assists in 20 minutes Wednesday.

Thomas, and the rest of the team, are still trying to gel. but she doesn’t think it’ll take all too long for her to get fully up to speed.

“It’s always kind of crazy when you go from playing with one team and one system and then you come right back and jump into another team,” Thomas said before the game. “The good thing is I’m comfortable here, I’m familiar with the philosophies on defense, I know the offenses. But training camp is that time to get some chemistry going. It can be awkward a little bit missing that time and just being thrown in, but I’m excited to be back.”

Notes

Briann January went down with what the Sun called a lower leg injury early in the third quarter and had to be helped off the court. She did not return to the game.

Jones, the Sun’s second-best scorer Wednesday, earned her second double-double in four games, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds. She also chipped in five assists.

“You can see what we missed not having her,” Thomas said. “She looks even more dominant to me and commanding, being a go-to, wanting the ball. Those are all things over the course of her career that we wanted for her.”

The Sun closed in on a franchise record for assists (30), ultimately finishing with 29. The team tied a franchise record for first-half assists with 18.

The Sun started 3-0 for the first time since 2018.

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com