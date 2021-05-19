newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Speaking Out: It's time for Congress to come together on infrastructure

By Elliott Hartstein Speaking Out
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is little dispute across our nation that we have infrastructure needs that must be met. What should be included when we talk of infrastructure? The very definition in the Cambridge Dictionary is "The basic systems and services that are needed to support an economy." There are examples of physical infrastructure, such as roads, bridges and transportation and utilities systems. There are examples of social infrastructure: schools, hospitals and housing. The Biden Administration has proposed improvements in both physical and social infrastructures in its expansive American Jobs Plan, which proposes investments of over $2 trillion in many areas of our economy.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
92K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Infrastructure#World Economy#Energy Infrastructure#Critical Infrastructure#The Biden Administration#American Jobs Plan#Republicans#Democratic#Democrats#Trump Corporate#Treasury#Chamber Of Commerce#Infrastructure Projects#Infrastructure Bills#Physical Infrastructure#Implementation#Financing#Public Housing#Investments#Legislators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
Country
China
Related
Congress & CourtsKPVI Newschannel 6

Barrasso encouraged after infrastructure bill meeting

CHEYENNE — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., was among a handful of GOP senators who met at the White House on Thursday to discuss President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, and he was encouraged that the president could be willing to scale down his spending package. “Today’s meeting was...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate Republicans readying new infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans are expected to unveil a new infrastructure proposal as early as Tuesday as optimism grows about a possible bipartisan deal that would cover a fraction of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the Republican infrastructure drive, told...
Congress & Courtsnewstalkflorida.com

McConnell Says He Supports $800 Billion Package Focusing On ‘Traditional’ Infrastructure

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested that Republicans could back an infrastructure package costing up to $800 billion, a higher total than a plan Senate Republicans put forward in April. Speaking with Kentucky Educational Television Sunday, McConnell reaffirmed Republicans’ opposition to President Joe Biden’s sweeping $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, which...
Congress & Courtsraccoonvalleyradio.com

Rep. Feenstra Calls Out Biden’s Infrastructure Bill

President Joe Biden recently proposed an over $2 trillion bill to address crumbling infrastructure across the country. Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District Representative Randy Feenstra believes an infrastructure bill should fix aging roads and bridges, which he doesn’t think this bill does. “Unfortunately and sadly the bill that’s been rolled out,...
U.S. Politicsnewsdakota.com

Buttigieg says It’s Time to Update America’s Infrastructure

(NAFB) – Infrastructure is an important topic to U.S. agriculture for many reasons. President Joe Biden is proposing to spend more than two trillion dollars to revitalize America’s transportation infrastructure, water systems, broadband access in rural America, and manufacturing. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, while speaking to Punchbowl News, says it’s time to get the infrastructure system updated.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Why is Space Not Part of Biden's Infrastructure Plan? | Opinion

President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan has lots of spending on key critical infrastructures, but space is not one of them. The president did not mention space in his address to a joint session of Congress on April 28. Americans might be surprised that space is not deemed a critical infrastructure sector by the government, as defined by the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security.
Los Angeles County, CAlaedc.org

LAEDC strongly supports Governor Newsom’s budget proposal for Broadband

“LAEDC applauds governor Newsom’s proposed $7 billion investment over three years to expand broadband infrastructure, increase affordability, and enhance access to broadband for All Californians. Eliminating the digital divide is the sole focus of our LA Digital Equity Action League and we and our more than 100 partner organizations in LA DEAL look forward to working closely with the Governor and Legislature and California Public Utilities Commission to ensure that every California resident has access to affordable high speed Internet as soon as possible.” – Bill Allen, CEO of LAEDC.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Manchin, Murkowski call on Congress to reauthorize Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, wrote a letter Monday calling on Congress to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act, seeking to jump-start a debate on a bipartisan path to bolstering voting access. "Protecting Americans’ access to democracy has not been a partisan issue for the...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Power Up: Biden administration approves $735 million weapons sale to Israel, raising red flags for some House Democrats

Good Monday morning. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up for the Power Up newsletter 😊 Thanks for waking up with us. FIRST IN POWER UP: The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising red flags for some House Democrats who are part of the shifting debate over the U.S. government’s support for the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.