Speaking Out: It's time for Congress to come together on infrastructure

There is little dispute across our nation that we have infrastructure needs that must be met. What should be included when we talk of infrastructure? The very definition in the Cambridge Dictionary is "The basic systems and services that are needed to support an economy." There are examples of physical infrastructure, such as roads, bridges and transportation and utilities systems. There are examples of social infrastructure: schools, hospitals and housing. The Biden Administration has proposed improvements in both physical and social infrastructures in its expansive American Jobs Plan, which proposes investments of over $2 trillion in many areas of our economy.