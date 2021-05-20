Purdy, Diamond set for softball state semifinal games

Weather and field conditions permitting, the MSHSAA Spring Softball Championships begin their three-day run on Thursday in Springfield at the Killian Softball Complex.

The Class 1 semifinal games are scheduled for Thursday as Purdy (28-1) faces Advance (18-4) at 4 p.m. and Holcomb (24-4) meets Wellington-Napoleon (18-1) at 7. The finals are on Friday, starting with the third-place game at 10 a.m. and followed by the championship game at 1 p.m.

Purdy is riding an 18-game winning streak since a 14-2 loss to Class 2 district finalist East Newton on March 31.

After the Class 1 finals on Friday, the Class 2 semifinals will be played.

Diamond (20-2), which has reached the state semifinals for the first time, plays Potosi (25-3) at 4, and Kennett (16-8) meets Skyline (22-1) at 7.

The Class 2 finals are on Saturday with the third-place game at 10 a.m. and the title game at 1 p.m.

Diamond nipped College Heights Christian 1-0 in its district championship game one week ago to extend its winning streak to seven games.