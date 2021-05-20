newsbreak-logo
Purdy, MO

Purdy, Diamond set for softball state semifinal games

By From staff reports
The Joplin Globe
 16 hours ago

Weather and field conditions permitting, the MSHSAA Spring Softball Championships begin their three-day run on Thursday in Springfield at the Killian Softball Complex.

The Class 1 semifinal games are scheduled for Thursday as Purdy (28-1) faces Advance (18-4) at 4 p.m. and Holcomb (24-4) meets Wellington-Napoleon (18-1) at 7. The finals are on Friday, starting with the third-place game at 10 a.m. and followed by the championship game at 1 p.m.

Purdy is riding an 18-game winning streak since a 14-2 loss to Class 2 district finalist East Newton on March 31.

After the Class 1 finals on Friday, the Class 2 semifinals will be played.

Diamond (20-2), which has reached the state semifinals for the first time, plays Potosi (25-3) at 4, and Kennett (16-8) meets Skyline (22-1) at 7.

The Class 2 finals are on Saturday with the third-place game at 10 a.m. and the title game at 1 p.m.

Diamond nipped College Heights Christian 1-0 in its district championship game one week ago to extend its winning streak to seven games.

