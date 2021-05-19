Glendale upsets Carl Junction in baseball district semifinals

Caimon Kufahl tossed a three-hit shutout as third-seeded Glendale knocked off second-seeded Carl Junction 8-0 Wednesday afternoon in a Class 5 District 6 baseball semifinal game at Wendell Redden Stadium in the Joplin Athletic Complex.

Kufahl, a right-hander, let the Falcons' defense do the work as he struck out only one batter and walked none while throwing 81 pitches. He retired 13 batters on flyouts, five on ground balls and threw 54 strikes.

The Bulldogs (18-10) had two singles by Dalton Mills and one by Alex Baker while being shut out for the only time this season. And four errors led to five unearned runs for the Falcons.

Glendale (19-11) collected 11 hits, including triples by Zack Beatty and Isaac Wells and a double by Carter Lewis. Beatty, Wells and D.J. Cofield all had two hits.

Beatty led off the game with a triple to right field off Drew Beyer, and he scored on Brooks Kettering's infield hit. Kettering advanced to third on a throwing error on his hit and scored when Wells reached on an error. Kent Lockhart's groundout scored a run to make it 3-0.

The Falcons added a run in the second inning, and they retained their 4-0 lead until plating four unearned runs in the seventh off Beyer and reliever Dylan Eck. Beyer fanned six and allowed nine hits in six-plus innings.

Glendale advances to the district championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Webb City.