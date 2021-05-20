newsbreak-logo
PSU track and field qualifies 26 for outdoor championships

By From Staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1PwL_0a58EP1R00

Pittsburg State will have 26 qualifiers at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 27-29 at the Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium in Allendale, Michigan.

Senior Brett Thompson leads the Pitt State men, ranked No. 1 nationally in the javelin (251 feet, 6 inches). Seniors Joshua Hudiburg (fifth, 233-0), Jerod Toogood (eighth, 226-7) and Kameron Swenson (11th, 213-6) also qualified in the javelin.

Senior Louis Rollins qualified fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (13.85 seconds), while freshman Raymond Brass qualified 14th (14.17) in the discipline. Sophomore Mason Strader qualified ninth in the 1500 (3:43.86) and senior Bryce Grahn qualified 13th in the 3,000 steeplechase (8:54.39).

Senior Levi Wyrick enters the national meet ranked No. 6 in the hammer throw (221-7), while sophomore Konner Swenson qualified in three throwing disciplines: shot put (eighth, 60-1.75), hammer (13th, 200-6) and discus (eighth, 180-6). Freshman Cole Sample also qualified in the shot put (14th, 58-8).

Sophomore Cameron Wright qualified 11th in the pole vault (16-10.25), while the Gorillas will have two entrants in the decathlon — sophomore Trey Mooney (seventh, 7,268 points) and freshman Hunter Jones (11th, 7,136).

The Gorillas also qualified a pair of relay teams. The 400 relay team of Brass, Sam Tudor, Makai Blades and Bailey Stone qualified 13th in 40.64, while the 1600 relay of Tudor, Graham Hudelson, Matt Wilson and Rollins qualified 12th in 3:11.76.

Sophomores London Futch and Trace Mosby lead the Pitt State women’s contingent. Futch enters the national meet ranked No. 1 in the 400 meters (53.73), while Mosby comes in ranked No. 3 in the heptathlon (5,477 pts) and No. 8 in the 100 hurdles (13.74).

Futch and Mosby also will race on Pitt State’s No. 3-ranked 1600 relay squad (3:42.45). Junior Emerson Tice and sophomore Madison Burt also run legs on the relay.

Senior Asia Anderson qualified seventh in the long jump (20-1), senior Haven Lander qualified 14th in the pole vault (13-3.5) and freshman Madison Reese qualified 17th in the javelin (148-2).

