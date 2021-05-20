Missouri Southern track and field qualifies 16 for Outdoor Championships

The nationally ranked Missouri Southern track and field teams have qualified 16 individuals in 20 different events for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, the NCAA announced on Tuesday afternoon.

This year’s meet is hosted by Grand Valley State and runs from May 27-29 in Allendale, Michigan.

The Lion women have three individuals qualify in multiple events. Jasmine Deckard qualified for the 100 and 200 meters, Kirsten Leisinger qualified in the hammer throw and the discus, and Payton Roberts qualified in the shot put and the discus.

Elena Bisotto and Samantha Petry qualified for the pole vault, while Elizabeth Pomatto and Katelyn Mooney qualified in the Javelin.

Claire Luallen rounds out the women’s qualifiers, having made the field in the long jump.

Pomatto and Mooney rank first and third in the javelin, while Leisinger is second in the hammer. Luallen is fourth in the long jump, while Roberts is fifth in the discus. Deckard ranks sixth in both the 100 and 200.

On the men’s side, Rajindra Campbell qualified in the shot and the discus. Rajheim Carby, Logan Bell and Brendan Rozier all qualified in the javelin, while Travis Petersen made the field in the hammer. Peyton Barton will join Campbell in the discus.

Adrain Broadus qualified in the triple jump, while Ryan Riddle qualified in the 5,000 meters.

Campbell has the top mark in Division II in the shot put and ranks third in the discus. Carby ranks sixth in the javelin, while Rozier is ninth and Petersen seventh in the hammer. Broadus ranks 10th in the triple jump, while Riddle was 14th in the 5K.