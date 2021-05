ESPN will present the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship in its entirety for the first time, culminating with the crowning of the 2021 national champion. Games will be available on ESPN3 beginning Friday, May 14, with the first round, through the quarterfinals. Championship weekend will air on ESPNU over Memorial Day weekend, with the semifinals on Friday, May 28 (noon and 2 p.m. ET) and the title game on Sunday, May 30 (noon).